Aviation
SpiceJet to operate 148 special Haj flights from Srinagar
Updated : July 03, 2019 03:25 PM IST
The flights will be operated between July 4 and July 29 and for return, the flights are scheduled between August 16 and September 11.
The airline, in a statement, said it will carry 11,000 Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar to Medina and Jeddah and back on special flights.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more