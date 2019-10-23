Aviation
SpiceJet to open its first international hub in UAE
Updated : October 23, 2019 01:48 PM IST
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet says it plans to open an international hub in the United Arab Emirates, its first hub overseas.
Company officials and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah made the announcement on Wednesday in the northernmost sheikhdom of the oil-rich UAE, signing an agreement for the expansion.
SpiceJet is India's second-largest airline in terms of domestic passenger volume.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more