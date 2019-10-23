Aviation

SpiceJet to open its first international hub in UAE

Updated : October 23, 2019 01:48 PM IST

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet says it plans to open an international hub in the United Arab Emirates, its first hub overseas.

Company officials and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah made the announcement on Wednesday in the northernmost sheikhdom of the oil-rich UAE, signing an agreement for the expansion.