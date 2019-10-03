Aviation
SpiceJet to look at Airbus if Boeing disappoints
Updated : October 03, 2019 07:04 PM IST
SpiceJet, whose order-book consists of 205 MAX planes, has been able to induct 32 ex-Jet Airways aircraft
Older planes have added to the airline's cost and as it faces challenges of keeping the yields up
