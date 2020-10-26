Aviation SpiceJet to launch 8 new flights between India-Bangladesh under air bubble pact Updated : October 26, 2020 11:13 PM IST SpiceJet announced the launch of eight India-Bangladesh new flights under the air bubble agreement, starting November 5. The airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.