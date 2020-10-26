  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

SpiceJet to launch 8 new flights between India-Bangladesh under air bubble pact

Updated : October 26, 2020 11:13 PM IST

SpiceJet announced the launch of eight India-Bangladesh new flights under the air bubble agreement, starting November 5.
The airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka.
SpiceJet to launch 8 new flights between India-Bangladesh under air bubble pact

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement