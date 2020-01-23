SpiceJet to induct more aircraft on a short-term lease due to delay in return of Boeing MAX
Updated : January 23, 2020 06:50 AM IST
While SpiceJet is still expecting an early return hoping that the timeline of mid-2020 is "more cautionary than real", Boeing has cautioned its customers about "rigorous scrutiny" by regulators.
The fastest-selling aircraft of Boeing has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two fatal accidents occurred within a period of six months.
Boeing is set to provide additional information regarding the return of MAX during its quarterly financial disclosures next week.
