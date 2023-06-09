SpiceJet to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft starting September

SpiceJet has announced it will induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft between September and October, which coincides with the peak travel season in India.
Indian airline SpiceJet on June 9 announced that it will induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft beginning September 2023. The airline has signed a lease agreement for 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, which includes five 737 Max aircraft.
The budget carrier is also working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft that are expected to return to service soon.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 in April, had said the airline plans to revive the grounded fleet in the next two-three months.
On the Boeing aircraft development, Singh said, “There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend of increased demand will continue in the latter part of the year as well."
"Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market. We will be inducting ten B737 aircraft between September-October 2023. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones,” he added.
The announcement comes a day after SpiceJet announced that it has partnered with NYSE-listed FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation programme. FTAI Aviation, an aftermarket provider of engine services, will provide SpiceJet with up to twenty engines on lease, inclusive of maintenance services.
