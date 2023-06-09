CNBC TV18
SpiceJet to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft starting September

By Daanish Anand  Jun 9, 2023 10:18:55 AM IST (Published)

SpiceJet has announced it will induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft between September and October, which coincides with the peak travel season in India.

Indian airline SpiceJet on June 9 announced that it will induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft beginning September 2023. The airline has signed a lease agreement for 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, which includes five 737 Max aircraft.

The budget carrier is also working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft that are expected to return to service soon.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 in April, had said the airline plans to revive the grounded fleet in the next two-three months.
