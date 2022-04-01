SpiceJet to hike salary by at least 10% from April 1

In good news for employees of SpiceJet, the airline is likely to increase the salaries by at least 10 percent from April 1. SpiceJet to revise salaries of Captains by a minimum of 10 percent, first officers by a minimum of 15 percent and trainers by a minimum of 20 percent.

SpiceJet had implemented salary cuts over the last two years due to COVID-induced low demands.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo hiked the salaries of its pilots by 8 percent with effect from today. The airline had implemented salary cuts across several categories of employees, including pilots, due to a decline in revenues because of the pandemic.

The airline also plans to increase the salaries of pilots by 6.5 percent from November in case of no further disruptions to flight operations.

India has also resumed scheduled international passenger flights from March 27 and several airlines are betting big on international flights on the back of strong revenue potential. The domestic traffic is also witnessing strong passenger sentiment at around 80-85 percent of pre-COVID level with recovery led by corporate traffic.