SpiceJet to connect Khajuraho to Delhi twice a week from Feb 18

Low-cost airline SpiceJet will connect the heritage city of Khajuraho to Delhi twice a week from February 18. The route is part of the government’s regional connectivity scheme of UDAN and will be the 15th UDAN destination for SpiceJet.

Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an ancient city known for magnificent temples and its intricate sculptures located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. It was built between 950-1050 AD by the Chandela Dynasty and is famous for its Nagara-Style architecture.

The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. SpiceJet already operates to Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

The inaugural fares on Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi sector will start at Rs 3,209 plus taxes, the airline said. The airline will deploy Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the route.

The airline will look at increasing the frequency between the two cities after assessing the demand, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said at the launch ceremony.