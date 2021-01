No-frills carrier SpiceJet will launch daily direct flights between Delhi and Pakyong airport of Sikkim from January 23.

The airline will deploy Q-400 aircraft on the route. SpiceJet was awarded Pakyong under the second round of government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN or Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik.

Pakyong airport is the only operational civil airport handling commercial flight operations in the state and currently, SpiceJet will be the only airline to offer daily direct air connectivity between Delhi and Sikkim.

The airline will deploy a Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the Delhi-Pakyong-Delhi route.

In addition, SpiceJet will add a second frequency on Delhi-Leh-Delhi sector starting Jan 27.

"Our exclusive flights from Delhi to Pakyong (Gangtok) will cater to the growing demand of leisure travellers and backpackers who wanted to visit this beautiful city in the foothills of Himalayas," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said.