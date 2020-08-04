Aviation SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month Updated : August 04, 2020 11:40 AM IST An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flights. Currently, government-run Air India is the only domestic airline flying between India and the UK. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply