SpiceJet temporarily halts Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad flights to facilitate Haj pilgrims

SpiceJet will temporarily suspend flights from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru to accommodate Haj pilgrims, diverting aircraft and operating special flights to Jeddah. Another temporary suspension is expected in August to coincide with the arrival of special flights bringing back pilgrims from Jeddah.

SpiceJet has announced that it will temporarily suspend select flights from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru in order to cater to the special travel requirements of Haj pilgrims. The suspension will be effective until July 2, with operations set to resume on July 3.

Reliable sources revealed that SpiceJet has taken proactive steps to address the needs of the pilgrims by diverting aircraft from busy routes and operating special flights to Jeddah.

Specifically, the Q400 Bombardier aircraft, typically deployed on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru route, has been reassigned for this purpose.

Statistics provided by insiders indicate that the Hyderabad-Puducherry route has maintained a strong flight occupancy rate.

On weekdays, approximately 80 percent of seats are occupied, while on weekends, the rate jumps impressively to 90 to 95 percent.

Similarly, the Puducherry-Bengaluru route has recorded an occupancy rate of approximately 40 to 50 percent on both weekdays and weekends.

ALSO READ | Acres Buildwell to withdraw insolvency plea against SpiceJet: Report