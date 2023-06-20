CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsSpiceJet temporarily halts Puducherry Bengaluru Hyderabad flights to facilitate Haj pilgrims

SpiceJet temporarily halts Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad flights to facilitate Haj pilgrims

SpiceJet temporarily halts Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad flights to facilitate Haj pilgrims
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 4:42:16 PM IST (Published)

SpiceJet will temporarily suspend flights from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru to accommodate Haj pilgrims, diverting aircraft and operating special flights to Jeddah. Another temporary suspension is expected in August to coincide with the arrival of special flights bringing back pilgrims from Jeddah.

SpiceJet has announced that it will temporarily suspend select flights from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru in order to cater to the special travel requirements of Haj pilgrims. The suspension will be effective until July 2, with operations set to resume on July 3.

Reliable sources revealed that SpiceJet has taken proactive steps to address the needs of the pilgrims by diverting aircraft from busy routes and operating special flights to Jeddah.
Specifically, the Q400 Bombardier aircraft, typically deployed on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru route, has been reassigned for this purpose.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X