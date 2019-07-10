In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Aviation
Aviation

SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident in Kolkata airport

Updated : July 10, 2019 10:24 AM IST

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," said the official at Kolkata airport.
A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station, a senior police officer said.
SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident in Kolkata airport
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV