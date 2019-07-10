Aviation
SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident in Kolkata airport
Updated : July 10, 2019 10:24 AM IST
"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," said the official at Kolkata airport.
A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station, a senior police officer said.
