SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident in Kolkata airport

A SpiceJet technician was killed after the landing gear door of the aircraft he was working on got "accidentally" shut at the airport here on Wednesday, a senior official said. The incident took place around 1.45 am.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," said the official at Kolkata airport.

SpiceJet's response to the incident was awaited.

A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station, a senior police officer said.

A police team visited the spot where the accident happened, the officer said, adding forensic experts will now collect evidence.