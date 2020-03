In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, domestic airline SpiceJet has temporarily suspended majority of its international flight operations from March 21.

The airline, in a statement on Thursday, said it has aborted international operations of most of its flights from March 21 to April 30, 2020.

“In view of the unprecedented situation arising due to COVID-19, SpiceJet is forced to temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from 21st March till 30th April, 2020,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

“We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises.”

However, some of its international flights will continue to fly. The airline’s Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate in accordance with the schedule, while Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the March 25.

Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from April 16, the airline said.

Earlier, other Indian airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, and GoAir -- also cancelled their international flights to various countries.

GoAir on Tuesday suspended its international flight operations till April 15, while Air India had cancelled flights to London, Vienna, Frankfurt, and Birmingham as virus spread across European countries.

IndiGo suspended its Delhi-Istanbul and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight operations from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has announced salary cuts across levels as demand for flight tickets has fallen sharply following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Aviation consultancy firm Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) on Wednesday warned that Some airlines in India can shut down due to lack of cash if the government does not intervene.

The situation is worrisome as Indian carriers saw a 12-15 percent dip in yields during the first two weeks of March and this may fall by 25 percent or more in the near term, CAPA said in the first update on the impact of coronavirus on India aviation market.

Forward bookings are down by more than 30 percent too, indicating dark clouds for the Indian aviation industry.