Aviation
SpiceJet starts daily direct flight between Guwahati and Dhaka
Updated : July 01, 2019 01:25 PM IST
The Bombardier Q400 aircraft will depart Guwahati at 1155 hours, while it will leave Dhaka at 1410 hours (local time) every day.
Hailing the new mode of connectivity as landmark, Sonowal said, "We are now looking to connect all the capitals of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) countries with Guwahati."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more