SpiceJet signs lease for four ex-Jet Airways MAX, 10-12 more ready for delivery
Updated : September 30, 2019 09:56 PM IST
SpiceJet has a total order-book of 205 planes, out of which 155 are firm orders and 50 are options
Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns
