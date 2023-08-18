Sexual harassment incident on SpiceJet flight: Women’s body issues notice to DGCA and IGI DCP

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the DCP of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday over a sexual harassment incident which reportedly happened on a SpiceJet flight. The commission has sought details related to the incident.

The DCW took suo-moto cognisance of a viral video, which showed a passenger trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger on a SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight.

The incident happened on August 16. Upon checking, it was found that the phone of the accused had objectionable pictures of women on board the flight.

The DCW has sought the following information:

>

Whether the matter has been referred to Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act or any other committee?

> Details of action taken against the said passenger

> Detailed action taken report on the matter