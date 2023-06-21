SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with a major lessor - Shares rise

The agreement settles all past liabilities for the Q400s planes leased by NAC to SpiceJet. As of date, SpiceJet operates five Q400 aircraft leased from NAC.

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose on Wednesday after the airline entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for its Q400 aircraft.

Post this settlement, SpiceJet will be inducting an additional three Q400 aircraft from NAC back to its fleet, which had been repossessed by the lessor earlier.

SpiceJet has been facing trouble with its lessors with as many as 25 out of its 76 planes being grounded as of May this year. The news has come amidst the airline facing insolvency petition at the National Company Law Tribunal.

The carrier had earlier mentioned that it aimed to bring four out of the 25 grounded aircraft back into service by mid-June. As per the plan, four grounded plans being brought back into service include two boeing 737s and two Bombardier Q400s. The airline also plans to make more planes operational in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet had partnered with FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation program. FTAI, which is an aftermarket provider of engine services, will provide SpiceJet with up to 20 engines for lease, inclusive of maintenance services.

The induction of four planes, according to the airline, will result in substantial addition of planes in the SpiceJet's fleet in the upcoming weeks.

Shares of SpiceJet are currently trading 3 percent higher at Rs 28.28 after rising as much as 5.5 percent post the announcement.