SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with a major lessor - Shares rise

By Hormaz Fatakia   | Daanish Anand  Jun 21, 2023 10:35:02 AM IST (Updated)

The agreement settles all past liabilities for the Q400s planes leased by NAC to SpiceJet. As of date, SpiceJet operates five Q400 aircraft leased from NAC.

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose on Wednesday after the airline entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for its Q400 aircraft.

The agreement settles all past liabilities for the Q400s planes leased by NAC to SpiceJet. As of date, SpiceJet operates five Q400 aircraft leased from NAC.
Post this settlement, SpiceJet will be inducting an additional three Q400 aircraft from NAC back to its fleet, which had been repossessed by the lessor earlier.
