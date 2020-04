Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday has written to pilots, saying that they won't be getting salaries for the months of April and May amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

However, SpiceJet chief of flight operations Gurcharan Arora said the airline will pay salaries to pilots who flew cargo flights for block hours flown, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Further, Arora told pilots that "as of today, 16 percent of our aircraft and 20 percent of our pilots are flying".

Also, Gurugram-headquartered airline said it's aiming to increase the number of aircraft flying to more than 50 percent and the number of pilots flying to 100 percent, said people familiar with the matter.

On March 23, the Modi government had asked the public and private sector companies to not cut salaries or lay off the employees amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

All Indian airlines have implemented pay cuts during the last few weeks. Yesterday, IndiGo said the airline has decided to rollback the pay cuts, which were announced earlier for senior staff members, for the month of April.

Four days back, GoAir sent majority of its employees on leave without pay. Vistara has instituted a compulsory leave without pay for up to six days in April for senior employees. AirAsia India last week cut the salaries of senior employees by up to 20 percent.