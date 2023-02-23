SpiceJet said to be in talks to sell over 5% stake to Carlyle Aviation

SpiceJet has also been in talks with other creditors for the conversion of dues into equity.

SpiceJet is likely to sell more than 5 percent of its stake to US-based Carlyle Aviation, its largest lessor, and the proposed deal would reduce the airline's debt by $100 million, Mint reported.

Carlyle Aviation would convert $100 million dues into equity in the airline and also compulsorily convertible debentures in SpiceXpress.

SpiceJet has also been in talks with other creditors for the conversion of dues into equity.

SpiceJet in its scheduled board meeting on February 24 to consider earnings for the December-ended quarter, will seek board approval to raise funds via the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis upon conversion of outstanding liabilities. Also, it is planning to consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

The airline has been grappling with various headwinds, including legal woes. The Ajay Singh-led low-cost airline has been looking at various avenues to raise funds to stay afloat amid mounting losses. In the quarter that ended September 2022, it reported a net loss of Rs 833.2 crore against Rs 570.5 crore in the same period last year and against a loss of Rs 789 crore in the June quarter.

On another note, the Supreme Court had last week directed SpiceJet to encash bank guarantee and pay Rs 270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

SpiceJet Ltd's shares were trading nearly 1 percent lower on the BSE around 1.10pm at Rs 35.25 apiece.