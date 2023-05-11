“There is no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumor regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air" says Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet.

SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the $50 million funds received by the airline from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals.

“There is no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumor regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air. Work on this front has already begun and the Company is using the $50 million ECLGS funds and our cash,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet.

On Tuesday, DGCA received lessors' Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited & Wilmington Trust SP Services requests for the de-registration of 3 SpiceJet aircraft. NCLT has also issued notice to SpiceJet on an insolvency plea after an operational creditor, Aircastle came forward claiming unpaid dues by SpiceJet

Following the notice, SpiceJet spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that in the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in the normal course and there was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same, the official said.

“We have a great relationship with all our partners. Our lessors have supported us through the thick and thin and continue to do so and we are grateful for their support and confidence,” Ajay Singh adds.

SpiceJet is also facing a plea by Credit Suisse in SC, alleging contempt of court. In Aug 2022, SpiceJet and Credit Suisse agreed to settle a payment dispute of USD 24 million. But in April of 2023, Credit Suisse moved SC alleging that the airline had failed to pay USD 4.9 million, as per the terms of the settlement.

Last week Spicejet told CNBC-TV18 that its plan to revive its grounded fleet in the next 2-3 months, assisted by the ECLGS funding. ‘Want to bring back flights to smaller towns to revive connectivity, looking to lease several more aircraft’ the company added