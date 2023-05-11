Breaking News
SpiceJet initiates revival of grounded fleet with ECLGS fund, "No question of insolvency" says CMD

By Parakh Sinha  May 11, 2023 2:32:01 PM IST (Published)

“There is no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumor regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air" says Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet.

SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the $50 million funds received by the airline from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals.

“There is no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumor regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air. Work on this front has already begun and the Company is using the $50 million ECLGS funds and our cash,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet.
On Tuesday, DGCA received lessors' Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited & Wilmington Trust SP Services requests for the de-registration of 3 SpiceJet aircraft. NCLT has also issued notice to SpiceJet on an insolvency plea after an operational creditor, Aircastle came forward claiming unpaid dues by SpiceJet
