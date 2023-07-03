SpiceJet repays Rs 100 crore to City Union Bank, releasing all securities pledged

SpiceJet said with the repayment of all its dues to City Union Bank, all its securities that had been pledged get released.

SpiceJet on Monday, July 3, said it has completed the Rs 100 crore settlement payment to City Union Bank, a little over a decade after it took the loan. The airline said it paid the last Rs 25 crore tranche on June 30, 2023, thereby shutting the loan account, which was opened in 2012.

With this, all the securities of the airline that had been pledged with the bank now get released.

"The repayment to City Union Bank follows a successful settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft. The agreement with NAC settles all past liabilities for the Q400s leased by NAC to SpiceJet and paves the way for the return and induction of three additional planes into the SpiceJet fleet," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The statement added that the airline remains committed to finding amicable settlements with all its creditors as it builds its fleet and business back.

Last month, it was reported that the airline had entered into a settlement agreement wiwth NAC and post the settlement it would be inducting an additional three Q400 aircraft from NAC back into its fleet, which the lessor had repossesed earlier. At present, SpiceJet operates five Q400 aircraft leased from NAC.

SpiceJet has been facing trouble with its lessors with as many as 25 out of its 76 planes being grounded as of May this year. The news has come amidst the airline facing an insolvency petition at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 27.61 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) around 2.05pm on July 3.