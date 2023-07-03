CNBC TV18
SpiceJet repays Rs 100 crore to City Union Bank, releasing all securities pledged

SpiceJet repays Rs 100 crore to City Union Bank, releasing all securities pledged

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 2:14:36 PM IST (Published)

SpiceJet said with the repayment of all its dues to City Union Bank, all its securities that had been pledged get released.

SpiceJet on Monday, July 3, said it has completed the Rs 100 crore settlement payment to City Union Bank, a little over a decade after it took the loan. The airline said it paid the last Rs 25 crore tranche on June 30, 2023, thereby shutting the loan account, which was opened in 2012.

With this, all the securities of the airline that had been pledged with the bank now get released.
"The repayment to City Union Bank follows a successful settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft. The agreement with NAC settles all past liabilities for the Q400s leased by NAC to SpiceJet and paves the way for the return and induction of three additional planes into the SpiceJet fleet," SpiceJet said in a statement.
