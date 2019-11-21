Aviation
SpiceJet ready to fly 35 MAX aircraft once regulator gives nod
Updated : November 21, 2019 01:32 PM IST
The airline expects the US aviation regulator FAA to certify MAX by the end of 2019 or early 2020.
However, other regulators may take a few weeks more to provide permissions in their geographies.
