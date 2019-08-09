SpiceJet posts record high profit on expected reimbursements from Boeing
Updated : August 09, 2019 05:17 PM IST
The airline has factored in reimbursements to the tune of Rs 114 crore from Boeing for its 13 grounded planes during April-June period.
MAX aircraft, the largest selling model of Boeing, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash in the same aircraft model.
Total revenue from operations for the airline during the quarter stood at Rs 3,003 crore as against Rs 2,222 crore last year.
