SpiceJet posts record high profit on expected reimbursements from Boeing

SpiceJet has posted record profit during the June quarter on the back of steep jump in other income which has factored in the reimbursements which it expects to receive for the grounded MAX aircraft from manufacturer Boeing.

The airline has factored in reimbursements to the tune of Rs 114 crore from Boeing for its 13 grounded planes during April-June period. This has helped the airline report its highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 261.7 crore. The airline had posted a net loss of Rs 35.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Despite its inability to undertake revenue operations, the company continues to incur various costs with respect to these aircraft. As a result of the above, and the uncertainty in timing of return to operations of these aircraft, the company has initiated the process of seeking reimbursements from the aircraft manufacturer, of ascertained costs and losses (including opportunity losses) incurred by the company," the airline said in footnotes of its balance sheet.

While the company continues to work with Boeing to ensure timely return of MAX aircraft, the management is confident of a "favourable outcome" with regard to these reimbursements based on its assessment and legal advice, the airline said.

"Consequently, aircraft and supplemental lease rentals of Rs 1, 141.4 million (Rs 114 crore) incurred in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 relating to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been recognised as other income during the current quarter," SpiceJet said, adding that the auditors have qualified their limited review report in this regard.

MAX aircraft, the largest selling model of Boeing, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash in the same aircraft model. The first tragic incident took place in October 2018 involving a Lion Air flight followed by another fatal crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight in March.

Since the grounding, Boeing has been working on an upgrade for its flight control system called maneuvering characteristics augmentation system. However, on June 27, the US aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration, found a potential risk in the MAX family of aircraft and asked the company to mitigate it and said that it will lift the ban only when it deems that it is safe to do so.

Officials at the Indian regulator DGCA have also reiterated recently that there is no resolution in sight for this issue and there is uncertainty regarding the exact timeline for the aircraft's service resumption.

Earlier, SpiceJet had estimated that the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft would resume normal operations by July or August but on Friday said that there is uncertainty around the exact date.

"With the current developments and uncertainty around the exact month of resumption, the company plans to cater to the winter season by inducting 5‐10 Boeing 737 NG aircraft and 3 Q400 aircraft during October," SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet is the only active customer of Boeing MAX aircraft in India with 13 planes in its fleet and a total order-book of 225 such aircraft including firm orders for 155 and options to buy 50. The airline currently has 107 aircraft in its fleet.