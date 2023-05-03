English
SpiceJet plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft with funds from govt's ECLGS scheme

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft with funds from govt's ECLGS scheme

By Daanish Anand   May 3, 2023 5:30 PM IST (Published)
SpiceJet has announced that the airline will revive its 25 grounded aircraft and the funds will be drawn from government's ECLGS scheme, as well as from company’s cashflow.

SpiceJet, a popular low-cost airline in India, has announced that it will revive 25 grounded aircraft to add extra capacity for the peak summer season. The airline has reportedly mobilised Rs 400 crore to finance this initiative, which will draw funds from the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as well as the company's cash flow.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh stated that the airline is meticulously working towards returning the grounded fleet to the air as soon as possible.
“Majority of the ECLGS funding received by the airline would be utilised for the same, which will help us capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season,” said Singh.
Also read: Go First CEO says promoter capital infusion worthless until Pratt & Whitney supplies engines: Exclusive
The planes were grounded due to supply chain issues but the airline is now confident that reviving them will provide much-needed capacity during the peak summer season. The airline possesses a fleet of approximately 80 planes and intends to revive 25 grounded Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft.
SpiceJet is one of India's leading low-cost carriers, and the airline's revival plans are expected to boost the country's aviation sector.
This announcement comes at a crucial time for the Indian aviation industry. Just a day before SpiceJet's announcement, another low-cost carrier, Go First, approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for voluntary insolvency due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.
The CEO of the airline, Kaushik Khona, clarified that the company is not declaring bankruptcy, but rather initiating a resolution process. He stated that the company has filed a request with the NCLT to explore options for safeguarding the airline's assets.
Also read: Air India, Vistara sign interline pact to provide seamless travel across 80 stops
