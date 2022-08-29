SpiceJet plane's tyre gets deflated after landing at Mumbai airport

By CNBC-TV18

Mini "On August 29, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway 27," the airline said in the statement.

A tyre of a Mumbai-bound SpiceJet plane from Delhi was found deflated after it landed at the Mumbai airport, the airline said on Monday.

Passengers were deplaned in a normal manner from the aircraft that had come from Delhi, a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. However, the airline did not share the number of passengers on board the plane.

"On August 29, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway 27," the airline said in the statement.

"On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported," it said.

The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by air traffic control, the airline said, adding, "no abnormality was felt by the captain during landing".