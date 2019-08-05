Aviation
SpiceJet pilot’s licence suspended for a year over Shirdi runway excursion
Updated : August 05, 2019 07:22 PM IST
Safety of passengers and the aircraft was endangered in the incident that took place on April 29, says DGCA.
The crew did a long flare and aircraft touched down at approximately 5,300 feet from Runway-9 threshold.
