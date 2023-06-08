SpiceJet partners with FTAI aviation to revive grounded fleet with leased engines

The first engines will be used to re-activate SpiceJet's fleet in the upcoming 2-3 months.

Indian budget airline SpiceJet has partnered with FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation program. FTAI Aviation which is an aftermarket provider of engine services, will provide SpiceJet with up to twenty engines for lease, inclusive of maintenance services.

With this partnership SpiceJet will have access to a number of available engines, reduce maintenance expense and minimise aircraft downtime.

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet is slowly but surely progressing towards its goal of restoring its fleet and ensuring that our aircraft stay in the skies. Our partnership with FTAI Aviation will ensure that our fleet is up and running at all times without us worrying about engines or their maintenance. Quick and ready replacements will ensure that our planes are on the ground for minimal time.”

Earlier in May, SpiceJet announced that it is aiming to bring four of the 25 grounded aircraft back into service by June 15.

As per the plan, the four grounded planes being brought back to service include two Boeing 737s and two Bombardier Q400s. The airline also plans to bring more planes back into operation in the upcoming weeks.