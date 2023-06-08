SpiceJet partners with FTAI aviation to revive grounded fleet with leased engines

CNBC TV18
By Daanish Anand  Jun 8, 2023 4:54:47 PM IST (Published)

The first engines will be used to re-activate SpiceJet's fleet in the upcoming 2-3 months.

Indian budget airline SpiceJet has partnered with FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation program. FTAI Aviation which is an aftermarket provider of engine services, will provide SpiceJet with up to twenty engines for lease, inclusive of maintenance services.

With this partnership SpiceJet will have access to a number of available engines, reduce maintenance expense and minimise aircraft downtime.
