SpiceJet departures cut by half, but airline positive on operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) acted on its show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday and cut the airline's operations to 50 percent of its current departures that were approved under the summer schedule.

Earlier this month, the aviation regulator had issued a show-cause notic e to the airline saying it had failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services". The airline had reported multiple technical malfunctioning incidents between April 1 and July 5.

According to the DGCA's interim order on Wednesday, SpiceJet's operations have been cut for eight weeks from July 27, during which it will remain under the regulator's enhanced surveillance. The airline has to demonstrate sufficient technical support to the aviation regulator for it to be allowed to fly more than 50 percent departures.

The aviation regulator has observed that the airline is taking measures to arrest the trend of incidents. However, it needs to sustain efforts for safe and reliable air service.

Meanwhile, the airline said the DGCA's order would not have any impact on its operations. "We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per the directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations," it said.

Reassuring its passengers and travel partners, the airline said that flights would operate as per the schedule in the coming days and weeks. "There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order. DGCA's observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator," it added.

