Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today operated its maiden cargo flight to China's Shanghai to bring back essential medical supplies to Hyderabad.

The Boeing B737 aircraft has just landed in Shanghai. The airline is also operating freighters to Colombo carrying farm produce from West Bengal and another cargo flight to Singapore today.

SpiceJet operates cargo flights via its freighter arm called SpiceXpress, which has five aircraft. India has also allowed airlines to use passenger aircraft for transporting goods and SpiceJet operated first such flight on April 7.

SpiceJet, which has carried more than 4,000 Coronavirus Rapid Test Kits to Kozhikode from Mumbai beginning April 2, has transported over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the lockdown began on March 24.

In India, passenger air services are banned till May 3 but the government has allowed movement of cargo flights and some special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"Regular SpiceJet cargo flights are also being operated to Hong Kong, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Ho Chi Minh City and other places while our domestic cargo operations have been significantly boosted by our passenger aircraft fleet where both our B737 and Q400 aircraft have been deployed to operate cargo-on-seat flights," Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.