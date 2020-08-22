  • SENSEX
SpiceJet operates maiden A340 freighter service from Amsterdam to Mumbai

Updated : August 22, 2020 07:30 PM IST

The Gurugram-based airline, in a release on Saturday, also said that the same A340 cargo plan will perform its next flight to Sudan from Mumbai on Sunday.
SpiceJet has a dedicated fleet of nine freighter aircraft consisting of five Boeing 737s, three Bombardier Q-400s and one Airbus A340.
