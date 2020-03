Private carrier SpiceJet is offering discounted tickets, starting at Rs 987 on domestic routes. The tickets come with complimentary meal.

The fares are all-inclusive and carry a starting price of Rs 987 on the carrier's domestic routes. Tickets to international destinations are also on offer, with the starting fare at Rs 3,699.

The booking period for the discounted tickets begins March 12 and will last until March 15. The travel period for the discounted tickets lasts until February 28, 2021.

The aviation sector has been badly-affected by the coronavirus outbreak that begun in China late last year and has subsequently engulfed a majority of the globe.

In a bid to combat the spread of the contagion, Air India on Wednesday night announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan and Seoul.