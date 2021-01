SpiceJet has launched a special sale offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 899. The Befikar Sale, which began on January 13 will continue until January 17 and flyers can book domestic flight tickets for travel between April 1 to September 30.

Passengers will be allowed to change or cancel their flight tickets at no cost if the change is made 21 days in advance. Travellers will be provided a free flight voucher equivalent to the base fare up to Rs 1,000.

The sale is applicable on one-way direct domestic flights, but not on group bookings.