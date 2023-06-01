The Delhi High Court has ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways.

In a setback for SpiceJet, the Delhi High Court on June 1 ordered the airline to pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways. The court has also directed the aviation firm to submit an affidavit of its assets within four weeks.

The Delhi HC’s order comes after the Supreme Court's February 13 order in which it directed SpiceJet to pay Rs 75 crore within three months to KAL Airways, controlled by Kalanithi Maran, the former promoter of SpiceJet. However, the airline failed to do so.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the airline is already in discussions with Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways for comprehensive settlement of the matter. "We are confident of resolving the same mutually as we have already paid the entire principal amount of Rs 578 crore earlier awarded by the Arbitral Tribunal."

The drawn-out dispute between SpiceJet and Kalanithi Maran started in January 2015 when KAL Airways offered a 58.46 percent stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the principal shareholder and chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, for merely Rs 2 a per share as the airline was hit by financial troubles. SpiceJet stock was priced at Rs 16.30 a share during this deal.

The following year in March, Maran moved the Delhi High Court alleging breach of agreement by Singh for not issuing him enough share warrants and preference shares despite Rs 679 crore infusion.

The high court then asked Maran and Singh to set up an arbitration tribunal and directed that SpiceJet deposit Rs 579 crore. In July 2017, SpiceJet moved the Supreme Court against the HC order but the top court upheld the order.

In July next year, an arbitration panel rejected the Rs 1,300 crore damages claim of Maran and KAL Airways against SpiceJet. In September 2020, Delhi HC asked SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore as interest payment, which was stayed by the SC. In February 2022, Maran approached the apex court to lift the stay on a Delhi HC order.

The Supreme Court had then suggested the two parties settle the share transfer dispute over talks.