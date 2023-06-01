The Delhi High Court has ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways.

In a setback for SpiceJet, the Delhi High Court on June 1 ordered the airline to pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways. The court has also directed the aviation firm to submit an affidavit of its assets within four weeks.

The Delhi HC’s order comes after the Supreme Court's February 13 order in which it directed SpiceJet to pay Rs 75 crore within three months to KAL Airways, controlled by Kalanithi Maran, the former promoter of SpiceJet. However, the airline failed to do so.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the airline is already in discussions with Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways for comprehensive settlement of the matter. "We are confident of resolving the same mutually as we have already paid the entire principal amount of Rs 578 crore earlier awarded by the Arbitral Tribunal."