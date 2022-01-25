SpiceJet moves Supreme Court, challenges dues claimed by Credit Suisse

The low-fare, crisis-hit airline, SpiceJet has moved the Supreme Court , challenging the High Court's order of directing winding up proceedings against the airline. The airline is challenging unpaid dues (to the tune of Rs 180 crore) claimed by the Swiss financial services company, Credit Suisse AG.

Citing the case before the court, SpiceJet raised the risks of winding up the operations after a decade-long standoff over unpaid dues. The apex court has agreed to hear the plea against winding up on January 28.

Earlier in December, the Madras High Court had ordered winding up of assets of the airline in response to the petition filed by Credit Suisse AG. SpiceJet had entered into a ten-year agreement with Swiss-based SR Technics in 2011, which in 2012 had given Credit Suisse the right to receive payments on its behalf.

The Swiss company was expected to maintain, repair, and overhaul aircraft engines, modules, components, and parts. It is now claiming the airline owes it some $25 million for its services. But having failed to meet its financial obligations, Credit Suisse raised a statutory notice but go no response from the airline carrier.

However, SpiceJet is claiming the petitioner is not a creditor of SpiceJet and it shares no contractual relationship of debtor-creditor with them. It is arguing the alleged debt is not legally enforceable and hence the winding-up order has no basis.

The airline carrier has also claimed SR Technics did not secure necessary approvals from the Director-General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation regulator, between 2009 to 2015.

On Tuesday, its shares were changing hands at Rs 60, up over half a percent. In comparison, the Nifty50 was down half a percent at 17,080.