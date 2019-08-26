Aviation

SpiceJet launches sale on foreign routes. Check all details here

Updated : August 26, 2019 01:54 PM IST

The five-day sale launched today will last till August 30, 2019, allowing fliers to book tickets for travelling till March 2020, amid higher demand and expensive rates during the peak season.

The travel period covered is valid only for travel on non-stop international flights on SpiceJet's network.