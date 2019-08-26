Aviation
SpiceJet launches sale on foreign routes. Check all details here
Updated : August 26, 2019 01:54 PM IST
The five-day sale launched today will last till August 30, 2019, allowing fliers to book tickets for travelling till March 2020, amid higher demand and expensive rates during the peak season.
The travel period covered is valid only for travel on non-stop international flights on SpiceJet's network.
The all-inclusive one-way fares begin from as low as Rs. 3999 for popular destinations such as Colombo from Chennai and Dhaka from Kolkata and Guwahati.
