Aviation
SpiceJet launches sale on domestic routes today. Check all details here
Updated : August 27, 2019 02:24 PM IST
The four-day sale launched today will be open till midnight, August 30th, 2019. The travel period covered in this sale is till 31st March 2020 and is valid only for travel on non-stop domestic flights on SpiceJet's network.
During the four day sale, SpiceJet has also launched special offers on its select international destinations, with fares starting at Rs 3,999.
