SpiceJet launches sale on domestic routes today. Check all details here

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday launched a sale offering its customers to travel to popular domestic destinations with ticket prices starting at Rs 1,299 for travelling till March 2020. The four-day Spicejet ticket sale will be open till midnight, August 30. The travel period covered in this sale is till March 31, 2020, and is valid only for travel on non-stop domestic flights on SpiceJet's network, the airline said in a press release. Seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

“New season brings in new holiday plans for everybody. SpiceJet’s incredibly low airfares of our sale on some of the most beautiful travel destinations in India will make sure everybody makes the most out of their holiday plans,” Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet said.

During the four day sale, SpiceJet has also launched special offers on its select international destinations, with fares starting at Rs 3,999.