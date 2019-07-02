SpiceJet launches monsoon sale. Check here for all the vital details

Low-cost airline SpiceJet said it has launched a limited period monsoon sale, offering tickets starting at Rs 888 and Rs 3,499 for one-way travel for select domestic and international destinations respectively.

The five-day SpiceJet sale was launched on Tuesday, the airline said in a statement, adding that it will be valid for the period between July 2 and September 25, 2019.

The offer is applicable only on non-stop flights, according to the airline. The routes available at the starting fare include Chennai-Bangalore, Bagdogra-Guwahati, Madurai-Colombo, Chennai-Colombo, Kochi-Male and Guwahati-Dhaka.

The latest sale offer can be availed on SpiceJet's website and app, online travel portals, and from travel agents. Tickets under this offer are refundable (only statutory taxes refundable), though changeable for a fee and fare difference.