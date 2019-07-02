Aviation
SpiceJet launches monsoon sale. Check here for all the vital details
Updated : July 02, 2019 02:10 PM IST
The five day SpiceJet sale launched on July 2, will be open till midnight of July 6, for travel period between July 2 and September 25, 2019.
The routes available at the starting fare include Chennai-Bangalore, Bagdogra-Guwahati, Madurai-Colombo, Chennai-Colombo, Kochi-Male and Guwahati-Dhaka.
