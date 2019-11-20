#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
SpiceJet, JetBlue promote each other on Twitter without formal arrangement

Updated : November 20, 2019 12:22 PM IST

In a rare kind of association, India's low-cost airline SpiceJet and the US-based JetBlue Airways have been advertising each other on micro-blogging platform Twitter.
SpiceJet has called this an experiment in cross-promotional activities and says that it has not "formally" partnered with JetBlue.
The cross-promotional exercise has led to some confusion among the people leading to a host of queries on this arrangement on Twitter.
