Advertising
SpiceJet, JetBlue promote each other on Twitter without formal arrangement
Updated : November 20, 2019 12:22 PM IST
In a rare kind of association, India's low-cost airline SpiceJet and the US-based JetBlue Airways have been advertising each other on micro-blogging platform Twitter.
SpiceJet has called this an experiment in cross-promotional activities and says that it has not "formally" partnered with JetBlue.
The cross-promotional exercise has led to some confusion among the people leading to a host of queries on this arrangement on Twitter.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more