Advertising

SpiceJet, JetBlue promote each other on Twitter without formal arrangement

Updated : November 20, 2019 12:22 PM IST

In a rare kind of association, India's low-cost airline SpiceJet and the US-based JetBlue Airways have been advertising each other on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

SpiceJet has called this an experiment in cross-promotional activities and says that it has not "formally" partnered with JetBlue.