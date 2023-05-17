NCLT defers SpiceJet insolvency hearing to May 25, urges airline to resolve lessor issue

The National Company Law Tribunal also observed that neither party had presented a resolution nor come prepared with arguments on the insolvency issue.

Deferring the SpiceJet insolvency hearing to May 25, the NCLT on Wednesday nudged the airline to work towards resolving its issues with its lessors.

The National Company Law Tribunal also observed that neither party had presented a resolution nor come prepared with arguments on the insolvency issue.

The lessor confirmed to the NCLT that settlement talks had not yet yielded results and that the offer proposed by SpiceJet was unachievable.

SpiceJet, on the other hand, told the NCLT that it was trying to work with its lessors to arrive at a solution.

This news comes after lessor Aircastle Ireland Limited, claiming unpaid dues from SpiceJet , moved the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

Chairman-Managing Director of SpiceJet Ajay Singh, however, on May 11 denied all rumours regarding the airline filing for bankruptcy, labelling them "baseless." The airline, in fact, has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet using funds worth $50 million it got from the Indian government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

“There is no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumour regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air. Work on this front has already begun and the Company is using the $50 million ECLGS funds and our cash,” Singh said.

The company is also facing a plea by Credit Suisse in the Supreme Court, alleging contempt of court. The investment banking company claims that SpiceJet has failed to pay $4.9 million of a payment dispute settlement of $24 million dated August 2022.

The airline is looking to revive its grounded fleet in the next 2-3 months, bring back flights to smaller towns and lease several more aircraft, they said.