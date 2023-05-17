NCLT defers SpiceJet insolvency hearing to May 25, urges airline to resolve lessor issue

English
By Ashmit Kumar  May 17, 2023 12:32:03 PM IST (Updated)

The National Company Law Tribunal also observed that neither party had presented a resolution nor come prepared with arguments on the insolvency issue.

Deferring the SpiceJet insolvency hearing to May 25, the NCLT on Wednesday nudged the airline to work towards resolving its issues with its lessors.

The National Company Law Tribunal also observed that neither party had presented a resolution nor come prepared with arguments on the insolvency issue.
The lessor confirmed to the NCLT that settlement talks had not yet yielded results and that the offer proposed by SpiceJet was unachievable.
