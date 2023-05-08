SpiceJet insolvency case: India’s bankruptcy court seeks airline’s reply on unpaid dues claim

India’s bankruptcy court on May 8 sought a reply from budget carrier SpiceJet on a plea claiming unpaid dues.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued a notice to SpiceJet on its insolvency plea as it agreed to hear from an operational creditor claiming unpaid dues by the domestic airline.

The operational creditor has moved NCLT claiming unpaid dues and sought initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) proceedings under Section 9 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The plea was filed last week against SpiceJet by aircraft lessor Aircastle. NCLT will next hear the plea on May 17.

Following the notice, SpiceJet Spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that in the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in normal course and there was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same, the official said.

After the plea that was filed last week, SpiceJet had said, “Presently there are no aircraft from this lessor in our fleet. All aircraft from this lessor have already been returned by SpiceJet."

According to the airline, this development, in no manner affects its operations or operating fleet. It is confident of resolving the matter without court proceedings, it said, adding that it was in discussions with their senior leadership team for the same.

"The comments provided here are without prejudice to our rights and in no way should be deemed as admission of any liabilities,” the spokesperson said.

This comes at a time when the NCLT has already heard peer Go First's plea in which the airline has sought an interim moratorium and bankruptcy protection. The tribunal has reserved its order on a plea filed by cash-strapped airline. Aircraft lessors to Go First have rejected the petition arguing that a moratorium will stop third parties from enforcing their contractual rights.