NCLT extends deadline for Aircastle's rejoinder in SpiceJet insolvency case

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed Aircastle (Ireland) Limited, an aircraft leasing company, additional time to submit a rejoinder in the ongoing insolvency case against SpiceJet Limited. The NCLT has set the next hearing for July 17 to further address the matter, reported The Economic Times.

Aircastle (Ireland) initiated legal action against SpiceJet by filing a petition under section 9 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016 on April 28. Following the filing, the court issued a notice to SpiceJet on May 8, signaling the commencement of the legal proceedings.

During the recent proceedings, the petitioner, Aircastle (Ireland), requested the NCLT's special bench for an extension to respond to an interlocutory appeal that was submitted by SpiceJet on June 5. The court granted the petitioner's request for additional time to prepare a reply.

In a separate development, another aircraft leasing company called Willis Lease Finance Corporation has also filed a section 9 petition against SpiceJet. The case has been scheduled for listing on June 8, and it will be addressed by the NCLT in due course.

