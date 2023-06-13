Aircraft lessor Aircastle files fresh plea against SpiceJet

The move has sparked a noteworthy question raised by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT): Can the same operational creditor initiate two simultaneous proceedings against a single defaulter?
Aircraft lessor Aircastle has escalated its legal battle against SpiceJet by filing a new plea on Tuesday, June 13. The plea alleges that SpiceJet has failed to pay its outstanding dues and seeks to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.
Aircastle had previously approached the NCLT with a similar plea, urging the initiation of insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet. However, the latest development showcases Aircastle's persistent efforts to recover the unpaid dues from the struggling airline.
To assess the validity of Aircastle's fresh plea, the NCLT has scheduled a hearing on July 17.
